​VÍDEOS Reapareix el tauró blanc més gran del món

Feia sis anys que no es veia la femella anomenada "Deep Blue"

| 19/01/2019 a les 18:22h
Arxivat a: Ciència i natura, tauró blanc, tauró, animal
«Deep Blue» és el tauró més gran que s'ha conegut fins ara.
«Deep Blue» és el tauró més gran que s'ha conegut fins ara. | Twitter @hapakimberly
El tauró més gran del món, la femella anomenada "Deep Blue" ha reaparegut. Molts la donaven per morta, però el peix que mesura més de 6 metres i té uns 50 anys ha reaparegut a Hawai. Se la va veure per primera vegada el 2013 a la zona de Baixa Califòrnia, i la descoberta va ser tan important que Discovery li va dedicar un documental. Aquest fet la va fer tan famosa que, fins i tot, té un perfil de Twitter.

El darrer cop que se l'havia vist va ser el 2013 a Guadalupe (Mèxic). No va ser fins la setmana passada que uns submaristes la van trobar enmig de l'oceà. Així ho explica la submarinista que es va poder fotografiar amb el tauró. D'aquesta manera s'ha confirmat que la llegendària Deep Blue segueix viva.


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

If you asked me a few days ago what the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen in Hawaiian waters the answer probably would be pretty different. If you asked me yesterday the answer would be freediving with Deep Blue, a great white, the largest ever documented ,who was last seen in 2013 in Mexico. If you asked me right now, it would be freediving with, interacting with and photographing not one but multiple, different great whites AND Deep Blue. Tonight when I got home and after I got off the phone with the news something someone said bothered me. I went over photos from three days of diving with sharks and realized that the sharks are different. We’ve now confirmed with scientists that they are indeed unique individuals and we’re working to get IDs out for everyone. Stay tuned! 💙 •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ #greatwhiteoahu #explore #teamcanon #underwaterphotography #ocean #diving #protecttheselands #worthmorealive #onebreath #ハワイ #conservation #mahalohawaii #greatwhiteshark #freedive #luckywelivehawaii #yayadventure #instagood #travelgram #island #nature #fish #uwphoto #oahu #dreaming #makegratitudeyourattitude #Deepblue

A post shared by Kimberly (@hapakimberly) on

