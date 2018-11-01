Demanen el boicot de «The Big Bang Theory» per un missatge amagat a la sèrie

And sometimes Chuck Lorre Productions gets it 110% right 😉 #BigBangTheory post credits reminder to #vote November 6th 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/oIplKpyax5 — Boots Miller (@DreadPirateBess) 26 d’octubre de 2018

So very much enjoyed watching The Big Bang Theory. Placing personal politically motivated opinion in the closing credits is subterfuge and an unfair and biased use of public media and should not be tolerated.

Until a retraction is published I will not be viewing it any more. — Robert (@Robert31563733) 30 d’octubre de 2018

I just deleted 14 copies of Big Bang Theory and stopped the subscription on my Dish TV. Lorre is not as big a star in many peoples eyes now and I hope he knows it somehow. He's an asshole. — usmade100_WWG1WGA (@usmade100) 30 d’octubre de 2018

Seems like it is Time to Boycott "The Big Bang Theory" in their last season. We need to show them just who made them so popular. They may have gotten a little big for their britches @PatriotCovfefe https://t.co/o46Nh9cifC — 🇺🇸🙏🏻💜Rebel Sherri 💕🌷{⭐️} (@PurpleIsCovfefe) 30 d’octubre de 2018

Els més aficionats a la sèrie The Big Bang Theory s'han adonat d'un detall del darrer capítol emès als Estats Units (The imitation perturbation, el sisè de la dotzena temporada). Aquest inclou un missatge contra Donald Trump que ha agradat a molts espectadors, però també n'hi ha que han posat el crit al cel, demanant-ne el boicot.El text en qüestió apareix en un dels texts que el creador de la sèrie, Chuck Lorre, introdueix en alguns capítols i amb els que es coneix com "Vanity cards", el que vindria ser "les targetes de la vanitat". La darrera carta és una pregària a Déu en la que es demana que "faci notar la seva presència" el proper 6 de novembre, dia de les eleccions legislatives als Estats Units.El missatge diu així: "Si en la teva divina saviesa, creus que un feixista, ple d'odi que enfondeix terror, demagog, destrossa-veritats, autocràtic trampós del golf, és el que necessitem, que així sigui. Però si t'inclines més per la llibertat, més amor, més compassió i una mica de totes aquestes coses bones que promous en els nostres cors o lòbuls parietals, et demano submisament que animis a tots els votants anar en aquesta direcció".La reacció del públic no s'ha fet esperar. Alguns ho han lloat i d'altres ho han criticat.