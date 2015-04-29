naturalesa

FOTOS i VÍDEO El curiós iceberg que ha trobat la NASA a l'Antàrtida

Les imatges del tros de gel s'han fet virals els darrers dies per la seva peculiar forma

| 26/10/2018 a les 18:55h
Arxivat a: Internet, Antàrtida, NASA, iceberg
L'iceberg que ha trobat la NASA
L'iceberg que ha trobat la NASA | NASA
La NASA va sorprendre a través de les xarxes el passat 17 d'octubre després de fer públiques unes imatges sobre un iceberg a l'Antàrtida. Durant la seva missió IceBridge, que servia per veure les regions polars de la Terra i estudiar-ne el gel, l'equip va trobar aquest iceberg de grans dimensions i molt peculiar: és un iceberg tabular, de forma rectangular i de superfície plana. 
 

Malgrat ser un iceberg estrany de veure, és una formació totalment natural. És molt probable que no sigui molt antic, ja que el vent, les onades i l'aigua del mar aniran trencant aquest rectangle i desgastant-ne la forma, segons va dir la científica Kelly Brunt de la NASA.
  Aquestes són algunes de les fotografies que ha compartit la NASA: 

