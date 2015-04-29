FOTOS i VÍDEO El curiós iceberg que ha trobat la NASA a l'Antàrtida

New #IceBridge video: Mission Scientist John Sonntag provides commentary on footage from an Oct. 16 flight over the tabular iceberg that became social media famous, plus bonus icebergs and the massive A68 berg. pic.twitter.com/8nkeSCsj4G

From yesterday's #IceBridge flight: A tabular iceberg can be seen on the right, floating among sea ice just off of the Larsen C ice shelf. The iceberg's sharp angles and flat surface indicate that it probably recently calved from the ice shelf. pic.twitter.com/XhgTrf642Z