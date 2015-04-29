FOTOS i VÍDEO El curiós iceberg que ha trobat la NASA a l'Antàrtida

New #IceBridge video: Mission Scientist John Sonntag provides commentary on footage from an Oct. 16 flight over the tabular iceberg that became social media famous, plus bonus icebergs and the massive A68 berg. pic.twitter.com/8nkeSCsj4G— NASA ICE (@NASA_ICE) 24 d’octubre de 2018
Malgrat ser un iceberg estrany de veure, és una formació totalment natural. És molt probable que no sigui molt antic, ja que el vent, les onades i l'aigua del mar aniran trencant aquest rectangle i desgastant-ne la forma, segons va dir la científica Kelly Brunt de la NASA.
Aquestes són algunes de les fotografies que ha compartit la NASA:
From yesterday's #IceBridge flight: A tabular iceberg can be seen on the right, floating among sea ice just off of the Larsen C ice shelf. The iceberg's sharp angles and flat surface indicate that it probably recently calved from the ice shelf. pic.twitter.com/XhgTrf642Z— NASA ICE (@NASA_ICE) 17 d’octubre de 2018
