Una nova moda absurda irromp aquest hivern

25/10/2018
Si ets dels que odia el fred perquè se’t fica a tots els racons del cos, no pateixis. Ha aparegut un invent que et solucionarà el fred... de nas. Això si no tens vergonya, és clar. 

L’escalfador de nassos és una mena de guant pel nas creat per l’empresa The Nose Warmer Company, al Regne Unit. Ofereixen una col·lecció dissenyada per ajustar-se a tot tipus de nassos. Si tens el nas gros no t’has de preocupar, hi ha talles.

Les xarxes socials s'han omplert de comentaris, de tot tipus.
 





 

Escalfador de nassos.

