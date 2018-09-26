​VÍDEO Un lleó marí llança un pop a la cara d'un piragüista

Wrong place, right time. 😂 Yes I got slapped in the face with an octopus by the seal! I know crazy right. Here’s the story. Last weekend I was out testing the new #GoProHero7 with @kaikourakayaks and my mate @taiyomasuda. After a fun paddle around the peninsula catching waves we spotted a giant male seal fighting an octopus. Before we knew it the fight came to us and well the rest is slap to the face 😂 I’m not sure who got more of a surprise the seal, the octopus or me. Either way the octopus held onto the bottom of kayak for some time before our guide was able to get it off with his paddle then it swam away to fight another day. True story. #GoPro #Kaikoura #Hero7Black #GoProANZ

A post shared by Kyle Mulinder | New Zealand (@barekiwi) on Sep 26, 2018 at 1:32pm PDT