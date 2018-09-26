​VÍDEO Un lleó marí llança un pop a la cara d'un piragüista

Un jove es passejava amb els seus amics pel sud de Nova Zelanda

| 28/09/2018 a les 11:46h
El lleó marí llençant el pop al piragüista.
El lleó marí llençant el pop al piragüista. | Instagram
Fa unes setmanes, Kyle Mulinder va anar en piragua amb els seus amics a la costa de Kaikura, a Nova Zelanda. Un d'aquests companys va poder gravar la baralla entre un lleó marí i un pop. Kyle es va convertir en la víctima col·lateral perquè de sobte el mamífer va sortir de l'aigua i li va estampar el pop a la cara.

El jove va penjar el vídeo al seu perfil d'Instagram, tot dient: "Lloc equivocat, moment adequat". L'espectacularitat de les imatges ha fet que el vídeo s'hagi convertit en un viral.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wrong place, right time. 😂 Yes I got slapped in the face with an octopus by the seal! I know crazy right. Here’s the story. Last weekend I was out testing the new #GoProHero7 with @kaikourakayaks and my mate @taiyomasuda. After a fun paddle around the peninsula catching waves we spotted a giant male seal fighting an octopus. Before we knew it the fight came to us and well the rest is slap to the face 😂 I’m not sure who got more of a surprise the seal, the octopus or me. Either way the octopus held onto the bottom of kayak for some time before our guide was able to get it off with his paddle then it swam away to fight another day. True story. #GoPro #Kaikoura #Hero7Black #GoProANZ

A post shared by Kyle Mulinder | New Zealand (@barekiwi) on

