Moure objectes amb la ment, el nou repte viral a la xarxa

no se imaginan lo estresante que fue hacer esto lpm #MatildaChallenge pic.twitter.com/h3LT6mqQKz — m i c a (@gomezmicaa_) 2 de setembre de 2018

#matildachallenge — now to work on using the powers to keep the ball in the court ;) pic.twitter.com/duFriufU5X — madi poland 🌻 (@madilyngp) 25 d’agost de 2018

Beth took on the #MatildaChallenge on our wards and she even got Theo dancing! Take a look at how she used her powers at Sheffield Children's Hospital. pic.twitter.com/72792AeKMM — Sheffield Children's (@SheffChildrens) 29 d’agost de 2018

Els reptes a la xarxa cada vegada són més comuns i diversos. Ara arriba el Matilda Challenge, per moure objectes amb la ment, tal com feia la protagonista de la pel·lícula Matilda. No obstant això, com que és impossible aconseguir-ho com ho feia Matilda als anys noranta, els usuaris creen escenes amb diverses persones que els ajuden a moure els objectes.La imaginació i la coordinació entre tots els participants per crear escenes, són molt importants per aconseguir que el repte sigui el més creïble possible. Els usuaris, a més, ho fan al ritme de la cançó Little Bitty Pretty One, com a la pel·lícula.A casa, a l'escola, a la feina, als vestuaris i, fins i tot, la Fundació NHS de Sheffield Children del Regne Unit s'ha adherit a la campanya amb un vídeo a l'habitació d'un hospital, són alguns dels escenaris on s'ha fet el Matilda Challenge.