Moure objectes amb la ment, el nou repte viral a la xarxa

El "MatildaChallenge" vol imitar la capacitat que tenia Matilda a la pel·lícula

02/09/2018
Els reptes a la xarxa cada vegada són més comuns i diversos. Ara arriba el Matilda Challenge, per moure objectes amb la ment, tal com feia la protagonista de la pel·lícula Matilda. No obstant això, com que és impossible aconseguir-ho com ho feia Matilda als anys noranta,  els usuaris creen escenes amb diverses persones que els ajuden a moure els objectes.

La imaginació i la coordinació entre tots els participants per crear escenes, són molt importants per aconseguir que el repte sigui el més creïble possible. Els usuaris, a més, ho fan al ritme de la cançó Little Bitty Pretty One, com a la pel·lícula. 

A casa, a l'escola, a la feina, als vestuaris i, fins i tot, la Fundació NHS de Sheffield Children  del Regne Unit s'ha adherit a la campanya amb un vídeo a l'habitació d'un hospital, són alguns dels escenaris on s'ha fet el Matilda Challenge. 



 

Més notícies