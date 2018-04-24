El compte d'Instagram que compara les calories que tenen els aliments que t'estàs menjant

Amb l'objectiu d'aclarir alguns dels dubtes més freqüents sobre alimentació i calories, el nutricionista Graeme Tomlinson ha creat un compte d'Instagram per ajudar als usuaris a controlar millor l'energia que ingerim.
En el seu perfil, per exemple, aporta comparacions entre les calories que conté una pizza d'un restaurant de menjar ràpid i una feta a casa o les diferències que hi ha entre diversos tipus d'hamburguesa. Aquí en teniu alguns exemples.
Tag a burger lover to keep them informed each time they fancy one of these 🍔. - - I’m not promoting any of these burgers as a healthy choice, instead they are ‘a’ choice. The simple facts are that people will eat these burgers because they enjoy them. Therefore, isn’t it better to have an idea what they represent? That way they can be cleverly included in moderation as part of an overall supportive diet. Regarding the breakdown of calories, it’s fairly universal that the bun will be 220-280 calories, the cheese is processed and usually between 70-120 calories, the ‘veggies/salad’ will not amount to many calories at all, the sauces can vary and the burger(s) themselves account for the highest proportion of the calories. We can therefore estimate that most of the calories in the 1000+ calorie burgers come from fat. - - I’ve included a couple of veggie/vegan burgers to keep everyone happy. Though I know I’ve offended some vegans simply by placing their beloved next to... well... meat 👀... I guess that’s just the way it goes. - - P.s. Scroll back to mid April on my feed to get the full recipe to my homemade chicken cheeseburger (bottom right 😎). - - #thefitnesschef #caloriedeficit #burgerlover #burger #bigmac #fiveguys #burgerme #mfp #calories #caloriecounting #fastfood #losefat #fatlosstips #burgerking #losefat
A domino’s (or takeaway) pizza isn’t bad in isolation. In fact, it is pretty tasty. But if consumed regularly and habitually, chances are they will impact body composition. This is down to intake of significantly more energy than you need over time. 100 extra calories will have a minimal effect, but when the excess run into the 1000s, one meal can actually have a big impact on the goal. - - If you enjoy domino’s (or any other takeaway), by all means eat it. But if you are eating them often and you’re not content with how you look, maybe consider understanding the amount of energy you’re consuming. As a result, you’ll probably reduce intake of these types of meals. Better yet, you’ll swap them for something that still tastes just as good and is more supportive of your goal. For example, one of these 10 minute chicken & chorizo pizzas. Here’s how to make it: - - 1️⃣ On a large tortilla, add 2 tbsp of tomato paste & 1 tsp of garlic powder before smearing evenly over the tortilla. 2️⃣ Add 100g of cooked chicken pieces to a bowl and mix with 1 tbsp of bbq sauce before adding to the tortilla. 3️⃣ Add 50g of low fat mozzarella, 2 slices of chorizo, spinach, 1/8 chopped red pepper & dried Italian herbs. 4️⃣ Cook in oven for 8-10 minutes before removing. 44g Protein, 46g Carbs, 22g Fat. - - 558 calories. - - Tag a pizza lover, hit save and give this one a go! 😎 - - #thefitnesschef #pizza #pizzanight #pizzalover #nutritioncoach #caloriedeficit #dominos #fatlosshelp #calories #fatloss #fatlosscoach #chorizo #pizzatime #dinnerideas #lowcalorie #losefat #dieting #dietfood #homemadefood
Imagine this. You’re on the force and you’re on a stakeout. You have split screen vision. Two individuals sit down on their respective sofas to watch TV. Individual 1 unwraps and consumes a magnum classic with consummate joy. Individual 2 reveals 4 twisters before your eyes prior to unceremoniously gorging blissfully on 3.25 of them. Wrappers are flying everywhere and you’re feeling uneasy as you watch the chaotic events unfold. - - If you were asked in the investigation room: ‘which individual consumed more calories’, you would be forgiven for assuming that individual 2 (the twister eater) did. But the reality is that 1 magnum classic is equivalent in calories to 3 & 1/4 twisters. - - This post isn’t a license to consume multiple ice lolly’s. It’s more a demonstration that; if one was trying to lose fat and enjoyed iced lolly’s, the same portion of a lower calorie item (which is still enjoyable) may aid an individual’s fat loss goal more. 1 magnum = 244 calories. 1 twister = 76 calories. Of course if that individual adored magnums, then they must eat magnums. But whilst they do, awareness of their calorie consumption of each magnum will probably be a good idea. This way they can make the numbers stack up and still achieve their goal. - - This example is specific to magnum’s and twister’s. But the theory applies to all food. Whether it’s a nutrient dense food or a food lacking in beneficial ingredients, finding small, easy solutions which can have a large and positive impact on your goal is always going to be a smart move 🍫🍡🤜🤛. - - #thefitnesschef #dietingtips #magnumicecream #icecreamlover #icecream #fatloss #fatlosstips #caloriecounting #myfitnesspal #calories #nutritiontips #nutritioncoach #caloriedeficit #fatlosscoach #eatsmart #snackideas #losingweight #enjoyfood #caloriescount
Fruit ‘n Fibre vs Honey Monster Puffs, aka sugar puffs. So called health vs well... poor health? (supposedly). - - Firstly, these two are exactly equal in terms of calorie value, whilst the honey monster puffs (the new sugar puffs 😉) have less sugar, despite it being a measly 1g less. The fibre is so close that we may as well call it a draw there too. Suggested servings are 40g & 30g respectively, but we all know we pour in 50g minimum... - - What should we talk about here? Marketing. Fruit... Fruit ‘n Fibre contains dried fruit (27%). 27% of 50g is 13g of dried fruit. To give you an idea of what this looks like, it’s the equivalent of one medium strawberry. The honey monster puffs do not contain fruit of course... - - Fibre. The fibre in the Fruit ‘n Fibre derives from the wholewheat flakes (68%), the small amount of dried fruit and a small amount of hazelnuts. In comparison, the honey monster puffs gets its fibre from wheat (57%). Fibre is not a nutrient remember, but is an important an important component of a balanced diet. It also increases satiety. - - Aside from the words used on the box to market at consumers, let’s look at protein. Virtually the same, though the puffs take the cake again. Adequate protein intake is crucial to most health & fitness goals. - - Finally, sugar. Very similar, but the ‘unhealthy’ cereal actually has less sugar than the ‘healthy’ cereal. It also has no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, in case you wondered. - - What would I choose for breakfast? Neither. Gimmie a bowl of porridge or some poached eggs on sourdough 🤜🤛. - - Tag a mate and help them out 🙂 - - #thefitnesschef #cereal #calories #fatloss #caloriedeficit #sugar #fruit #unhealthy #caloriecounting #fibre
“Surely a couple of biscuits a day won’t make me fat or impact progress?” Well, not overnight. But (as you can see), it’s all dependent on the bigger picture... Days turn into weeks and weeks turn into months. Things snowball. - - Do biscuits ruin your calorie deficit or create a calorie surplus? No. But it becomes problematic if you’re trying to lose fat, whilst blindly eating calorie dense foods you don’t even remember. Consider all of the other variables that take place in the world of thermodynamics... - - Balance and inclusion of all foods you like is essential to sustain any weight change, but only if you are accountable and aware. It is incredibly easy to over consume calorie dense snacks, especially at work during the dreaded meetings, or when you’re bored. Everyone else is eating biscuits and let’s face it - biscuits are delicious. - - The biscuits in this graphic represent any small amount of food which possesses a lot of calories for its size, satiety level and nutritional worth. Therefore the likelihood of consuming multiple portions increases - and so do the calories. - - More examples: 1 quality street - really? How about 8 (approx 500 calories in 2 minutes). 1 cookie? What about 3 and 650 calories in 5 minutes.... Hopefully, if anything this post might make you aware of your very own trigger food which could be the cause of weight gain/lack of progress. - - Eat biscuits and any favourite food often - because you like them. But make them fit your goal. If you normally eat 6 biscuits per day, reduce it to 4... or 3.... or 1. If you normally drink 2 glasses of wine every day, maybe have 1... If you normally eat 3 chocolate bars each day, maybe have 2. Maybe move a bit more too... - - A simple post with basic arithmetic you say? But that’s literally what it boils down to at the end of the day. That and using our most basic intellect 🙂. - - Help someone you know by tagging them in this one 🙋♂️! - - #thefitnesschef #worksnack #biscuits #nutritioncoach #fatloss #caloriecounting #caloriedeficit #caloriesurplus #cookies #treat #losefat #nutritionist #sugar #highcalories #nutritionfacts #wine