Estats Units d'Amèrica

FOTOS Una broma pesada amb endolls que treu de polleguera els usuaris dels aeroports

Twitter s'ha omplert de fotografies

| 17/08/2018 a les 19:04h
Arxivat a: Internet, Endolls, Aeroports, Estats Units
Un dels endolls falsos a un aeroport dels Estats Units
Un dels endolls falsos a un aeroport dels Estats Units | @Atrioc
Uns endolls falsos estan fent pujar la mosca al nas a molts usuaris dels aeroports dels Estats Units. Segons han publicat diverses persones a Twitter i altres xarxes socials, algú (o més persones) s'ha dedicat a enganxar fotografies d'endolls a molts racons dels aeroports, provocant la confusió als viatgers que necessitaven fer-ne ús.
  Els adhesius estan tan ben fetss que emulen ombres i relleu d'un endoll real. "Ara ets el meu enemic de per vida" li ha etzibat un usuari. Per acabar-ho d'adobar, les "simulacions" estan enganxades amb cola i costa moltíssim arrencar-les.

 
 

