VÍDEOS Una dona escala l'Estàtua de la Llibertat per protestar contra Donald Trump

En resposta, una activista ha escalat avui a l'Estàtua de la Llibertat per protestar contra el president dels EUA i s'hi ha passat unes tres hores. Ho podeu veure en aquests vídeos.
¿Qué hace esta mujer trepada en la Estatua de la Libertad? Esto es lo que sabemos: https://t.co/Wef8c8ovDo pic.twitter.com/IVh8cJd1pB— CNN en Español (@CNNEE) 4 de juliol de 2018
Liberty Island completely evacuated as authorities respond to a woman who has scaled the base of the Statue of Liberty. https://t.co/VQbxWCUHfj pic.twitter.com/10w8mrZhb7— ABC News (@ABC) 4 de juliol de 2018