Donald Trump

VÍDEOS Una dona escala l'Estàtua de la Llibertat per protestar contra Donald Trump

Les últimes decisions del president nord-americà han aixecat molta polèmica

| 05/07/2018 a les 19:18h
Les últimes decisions de Donald Trump han aixecat molta polèmica i han provocat protestes arreu dels Estats Units. En especial la política migratòria del president nord-americà i la decisió de les autoritats de separar els fills de les famílies sense papers que arriben al país.

En resposta, una activista ha escalat avui a l'Estàtua de la Llibertat per protestar contra el president dels EUA i s'hi ha passat unes tres hores. Ho podeu veure en aquests vídeos. 
 

Les cares que han ajudat en la lluita LGTBI
Les cares que han ajudat en la lluita LGTBI | ND

Deu cares públiques que han abanderat la visibilització de la lluita LGTBI

Sergi Ambudio
01/01/1970
Miquel Iceta, Toni Cruanyes, Sandra Barneda o Dulceida són alguns dels noms que han fet pública la seva orientació sexual i han contribuït a la normalització
Mosquits a les Masies de Roda
Mosquits a les Masies de Roda | Domènec Llop

Deu petits trucs per evitar que et piquin els mosquits

01/01/1970
Les pluges de la primavera i l'inici sec de l'estiu afavoreixen una "explosió" excepcional d'insectes de tot tipus
Dibuix d'un cap humà
Dibuix d'un cap humà | Wikicommons

La cara diu molt de tu

Cristina Junyent
01/01/1970
Com es forma? Per què és única? Els darrers avenços científics ens permeten respondre a alguns d'aquests interrogants
Un cartell promocionant Catalunya, al costat del Capitoli de Washington
Un cartell promocionant Catalunya, al costat del Capitoli de Washington | Govern

FOTO Impactant imatge promocional de Catalunya al costat del Capitoli de Washington

01/01/1970
Quim Torra penja una bonica instantània de l'estand de Catalunya a l’Smithsonian Folkie Festival
L'entrenament de Senegal previ al partit contra Japó
L'entrenament de Senegal previ al partit contra Japó | @fifaworldcup_fr

VÍDEO El divertit ball de la selecció de futbol del Senegal que ha engrescat la xarxa

01/01/1970
El combinat africà sorprèn els aficionats
Una foguera de Sant Joan
Una foguera de Sant Joan | Adrià Costa

Sant Joan, la festa pagana del solstici «adoptada» per l'Església

Àlvar Llobet
01/01/1970
La festivitat va néixer per celebrar el solstici d'estiu i purificar persones i camps, però el cristianisme va acabar fent-se-la seva
