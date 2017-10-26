Així és la noia que s'ha gastat 30.000 euros per aconseguir la «selfie» perfecta

"Primer volia millorar el meu perfil. Però després de veure el que es podia aconseguir amb la cirurgia, vaig voler provar més coses", explicava la jove en una entrevista. Així doncs, Zilla Stacey va acabar augmentant-se els llavis, fent-se líftings i liposuccions i retocant-se la papada, entre altres.
Això va fer que diverses marques i clíniques s'interessessin per la noia i li proposessin convertir-se en "influencer" del món de l'estètica. Zilla Stacey va acceptar i comparteix, sense manies, tota mena de productes de bellesa i tractaments a través d'Instagram, on acumula més de 13.000 seguidors.
Sigui com sigui, cal reflexionar sobre com una persona pot arribar a gastar-se tants diners en el seu aspecte físic. Tots tenim coses que no ens agraden i intentem millorar-les, però canviar per complet la nostra aparença, potser és passar-nos.
PDO THREAD LIFTS....Paaaaaardon?! 🤷🏽♀️. . . . Got questions? 🤔 Comment below and tomorrow I’ll answer allllllll of the things with @drnaomi1 & @dr.adina at @themanseclinic🙏🏽😷. . . SWIPE⏩ to see my face when people leave dumb comments like “you should get a lobotomy”😂🙄. . . #pdothreads #pdothreadlift #pdo #threadlift #threadlifting #dollsofdrnaomi #themanswglowup #operationbratzdoll #frozenlilshnack #yeahgoodthanks #plasticsurgery #plasticpositive #cosmeticsurgery #highlightpoppin #fentybeauty #QandA #questionsandanswers #questionsanswered #instagramlive #botox #kybella #injectables #facials #beautybloggerau #bbloggeraus #influencer #beautyblogger
Who’s ready for the video of my appointment with @drnaomi1 at @themanseclinic?! 😍 Huge thanks to @alvin_adpd for capturing #operationbratzdoll ♥️ . . . #injectables #kybella #juvaderm #restylane #plastic #ogbratzdoll #dollsofdrnaomi #drnaomi #cosmetics #cosmeticvideo #bratzdoll #cosmeticsurgery #lipfiller #cheekfiller #botox #lips #dermalfiller #beautyblogger #themanse #browlift #queensofthemanse #lipsymmetry #lipsbydrnaomi #jawlinefiller #doublechin #beforeandafter #doll #mua #kimkardashian
VAMPIRE FACIAL🧛🏼♀️✨ The moment has come where I channel my inner @kimkardashian and get me some PRP.... . . . PAAAAARDON?! 😂 Platelet rich plasma (PRP) or the vampire facial as it’s known as on the streets is a perfect way to get a whole lotta collagen pumping in your face! Combined with skin needling, I’m going to be looking fresh out of the womb in no time 👶🏽. . . . #prpfacial #prp #plateletrichplasma #vampirefacial #kimkardashian #skincare #frozenlilshnack #bigbootybarbie #operationbratzdoll #skinneedling #facials #injections #hudskinandbody #hudabeauty #skinlove #beautyblogger #beautyinfluencer #influencer #stkildabeauty #stkilda #melbourne #bloodfacial #skinrejuvenation #selflove #love
Guess it’s that time again... #fridaydrinks 🥂Lucky I’ve got my @checksixco watch to let me know 😂. . . Dis beat consists of @peachyqueenblog @amrezy / @anastasiabeverlyhills & @hudabeauty... yeah I did it myself and I’m feeling it 😏😂. . . #friday #friyay #watchgoals #amrezyxabh #checksixco #peachyqueenblog #peachymakeup #hudabeauty #makeup #goals #jawlinegoals #rosegold #amrezyhighlighter #drinks #melaniemarriseyebrowstylist #bigbootybarbie #operationbratzdoll #frozenlilshnack #beautyblogger #influencer #beauty #dollsofdrnaomi #themanseglowup #highlightpoppin