Així és la noia que s'ha gastat 30.000 euros per aconseguir la «selfie» perfecta

Hi ha persones que s'obsessionen en buscar la perfecció i ho acaben portant al límit. Aquest és el cas de Zilla Stacey, una australiana de 27 anys que s'ha gastat més de 30.000 euros en tractaments de bellesa i operacions. El motiu? Aconseguir la selfie perfecta."Primer volia millorar el meu perfil. Però després de veure el que es podia aconseguir amb la cirurgia, vaig voler provar més coses", explicava la jove en una entrevista. Així doncs, Zilla Stacey va acabar augmentant-se els llavis, fent-se líftings i liposuccions i retocant-se la papada, entre altres.Això va fer que diverses marques i clíniques s'interessessin per la noia i li proposessin convertir-se en "influencer" del món de l'estètica. Zilla Stacey va acceptar i comparteix, sense manies, tota mena de productes de bellesa i tractaments a través d'Instagram, on acumula més de 13.000 seguidors.Sigui com sigui, cal reflexionar sobre com una persona pot arribar a gastar-se tants diners en el seu aspecte físic. Tots tenim coses que no ens agraden i intentem millorar-les, però canviar per complet la nostra aparença, potser és passar-nos.