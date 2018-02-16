El cas de la noia que es va arruïnar intentant ser «influencer» a Instagram

Aquesta "pressió" i les ganes de guanyar seguidors a Instagram -en aquell moment en tenia 10.000- la van portar a gastar-se milers d'euros en roba de marca, sabates de luxe i sopars en restaurants de moda.
Per poder pagar aquests capritxos, la noia es va veure obligada a combinar les seves pràctiques amb una feina a temps parcial. Tot i això, es gastava més del que guanyava i va haver de tornar a casa els seus pares, a Miami, per estalviar i poder pagar el deute que havia acumulat mentre vivia a Nova York.
Ara, uns mesos més tard, Lissette Calveiro ha aconseguit una feina estable com a relacions públiques, comparteix pis amb altres persones i lloga roba de luxe en comptes de comprar-la. La jove ha decidit compartir la seva experiència per avisar dels riscos que pot tenir intentar ser influencer.
#FridayMood: I’d been feeling a little up-in-the-air from the last few months of moving and travel, so I was excited to have the last few weeks to myself and building a new routine in my new environment. Now, back up in the air, but feeling a lot more refreshed and open to new experiences. Sometimes, you really have to find moments to “stop” and listen to what your mind is craving. For me, it was to take it all in and feel (even for just a moment) grounded. Happy long weekend, everyone! Snaps from St. Thomas are coming to a feed near you 🌴