El cas de la noia que es va arruïnar intentant ser «influencer» a Instagram

Deutes i més deutes per aconseguir seguidors

07/03/2018 a les 10:50h
Arxivat a: Internet, Instagram, influencer
Té 26 anys, es diu Lissette Calveiro i va acumular un deute de més de 8.000 euros intentant ser famosa a Instagram. Tot va començar el 2013 quan la noia es va mudar a Nova York per fer unes pràctiques. Segons explica, un cop allà es va començar a sentir "pressionada per tenir una aparença glamurosa" i portar un estil de vida com el de les protagonistes de la famosa sèrie Sexo en Nueva York.

Aquesta "pressió" i les ganes de guanyar seguidors a Instagram -en aquell moment en tenia 10.000- la van portar a gastar-se milers d'euros en roba de marca, sabates de luxe i sopars en restaurants de moda.

Per poder pagar aquests capritxos, la noia es va veure obligada a combinar les seves pràctiques amb una feina a temps parcial. Tot i això, es gastava més del que guanyava i va haver de tornar a casa els seus pares, a Miami, per estalviar i poder pagar el deute que havia acumulat mentre vivia a Nova York.

Ara, uns mesos més tard, Lissette Calveiro ha aconseguit una feina estable com a relacions públiques, comparteix pis amb altres persones i lloga roba de luxe en comptes de comprar-la. La jove ha decidit compartir la seva experiència per avisar dels riscos que pot tenir intentar ser influencer
 
 

