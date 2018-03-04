Quina peli va guanyar l'Oscar l'any que vas néixer?

Aquest diumenge se celebren els Oscars, els premis més coneguts del món del cinema

| 04/03/2018 a les 18:10h
Arxivat a: Internet, pel·lícula, Oscars, Oscar
Aquest diumenge se celebren els Oscars, els premis més coneguts del món del cinema. Aquest 2018, a més, arriben amb l'afegit de la celebració dels noranta anys, en una edició que compta amb La forma del agua com a pel·lícula més nominada, i amb films tan diversos com Lady Bird, Tres anuncios en las afueras, Get out, Dunkerque o El hilo invisible. És per això que avui us portem les triomfadores dels Oscars dels últims anys. Quina peli va guanyar l'Oscar a millor film l'any que vau néixer? - si el vostre any no apareix al playbuzz, a sota de la noti podreu trobar una llista ampliada-:

 


Aquí teniu la llista completa amb tots els guanyadors dels Oscar a millor pel·lícula:

1929: Wings
1930: The Broadway Melody
1930: All Quiet on the Western Front
1931: Cimarron
1932: Grand Hotel
1934: Cavalcade
1935: It Happened One Night
1936: Mutiny on the Bounty
1937: The Great Ziegfeld
1938: The Life of Emile Zola
1939: You Can't Take It With You
1940: Gone with the Wind
1941: Rebecca
1942: How Green Was My Valley
1943: Mrs. Miniver
1944: Casablanca
1945: Going My Way
1946: The Lost Weekend
1947: The Best Years of Our Lives
1948: Gentleman's Agreement
1949: Hamlet
1950: All The King's Men
1951: All About Eve
1952: An American in Paris
1953: The Greatest Show on Earth
1954: From Here to Eternity
1955: On the Waterfront
1956: Marty
1957: Around the World in 80 Days
1958: The Bridge on the River Kwai
1959: Gigi
1960: Ben-Hur
1961: The Apartment
1962: West Side Story
1963: Lawrence of Arabia
1964: Tom Jones
1965: My Fair Lady
1966: The Sound of Music
1967: A Man for All Seasons
1968: In the Heat of the Night
1969: Oliver
1970: Midnight Cowboy
1971: Patton
1972: The French Connection
1973: The Godfather
1974: The Sting
1975: The Godfather: Part II
1976: One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
1977: Rocky
1978: Annie Hall
1979: The Deer Hunter
1980: Kramer vs. Kramer
1981: Ordinary People
1982: Chariots of Fire
1983: Gandhi
1984: Terms of Endearment
1985: Amadeus
1986: Out of Africa
1987: Platoon (Pelotón)
1988: The Last Emperor
1989: Rain Man
1990: Driving Miss Daisy
1991: Dances with Wolves
1992: The Silence of the Lambs
1993: Unforgiven
1994: Schindler's List
1995: Forrest Gump
1996: Braveheart
1997: The English Patient
1998: Titanic
1999: Shakespeare in Love
2000: American Beauty
2001: Gladiator
2002: A Beautiful Mind
2003: Chicago
2004: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
2005: Million Dollar Baby
2006: Crash
2007: The Departed
2008: No Country for Old Men
2009: Slumdog Millionaire
2010: The Hurt Locker
2011: The King's Speech.
2012: The Artist
2013: Argo
2014: 12 Years A Slave
2015: Birdman
2016: Spotlight
2017: Moonlight

També us pot interessar

 

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Canal Digital
Una escena de «La vida de Brian»

VÍDEO Així funciona la justícia espanyola (segons «La vida de Brian»)

01/01/1970
Relata el tracte diferenciat a independentistes, rapers, humoristes... i a corruptes del PP
Laura Escanes | Instagram

Laura Escanes confessa que va passar pel cirurgià estètic

01/01/1970
La influencer catalana ho explica als seus seguidors d'Instagram
El nou passadís del supermercat holandès | @ekoplaza

Obren un passadís d'un supermercat amb productes lliures de plàstic

01/01/1970
Uns 700 productes estan envasats en biomaterial o altres alternatives reciclables
Foto d'arxiu d'una de les cerimònies | Youtube

FOTOS Els cinc vestits més cars de la història dels Oscar

01/01/1970
La cerimònia més pomposa del món del cinema se celebra aquest diumenge
Un usuari amb el seu mòbil | Flickr

Cinc consells per evitar que el fred et faci malbé el mòbil

01/01/1970
Els aparells es poden malmetre amb temperatures inferiors als zero graus
Pepe Rubianes era conegut pels seus monòlegs | ACN

La divertida esquela de Rubianes, avui que fa 9 anys de la seva mort

01/01/1970
Les “vídues” de l'humorista publiquen un irònic text als diaris
Més notícies
NacióDigital
Mariano Rajoy i Carles Puigdemont, a la Moncloa | EFE

Els tres errors de diagnòstic que enverinen el conflicte Catalunya-Espanya

9 comentaris
01/01/1970
«Rajoy s’enfronta a un dilema: permetre una certa normalització institucional de Catalunya amb la investidura de Sànchez o mantenir viu el conflicte a costa dels seus propis interessos estratègics, que passen per recuperar la iniciativa política abans de les eleccions»

Tardà demana al republicanisme tendir ponts amb «comuns» i PSC

7 comentaris
01/01/1970
El portaveu d'ERC a Madrid, en un article a "El Periódico", assegura que ara no toca "ni astúcies ni fugides cap endavant", sinó "ser més"

Torrent farà demà la ronda de contactes per proposar l'alternativa a Puigdemont

3 comentaris
01/01/1970
Les trobades amb els grups estaran marcades pel futur de la proposta de Jordi Sànchez, que no compta amb el suport de la CUP
Messi celebrant el gol de falta | FCBarcelona

El Barça guanya contra l'Atlètic de Madrid i torna a encarrilar la Lliga

01/01/1970
Els blaugrana es posen a vuit punts dels matalassers després d'un gran partit
Imatge del lloc de l'accident del Baix Llobregat | ACN

Diumenge negre a les carreteres catalanes

01/01/1970
Tres persones, entre elles una menor, han perdut la vida | També s'han registrat cinc ferits greus
Més notícies