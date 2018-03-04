Quina peli va guanyar l'Oscar l'any que vas néixer?

Aquest diumenge se celebren els Oscars, els premis més coneguts del món del cinema. Aquest 2018, a més, arriben amb l'afegit de la celebració dels noranta anys, en una edició que compta amb La forma del agua com a pel·lícula més nominada, i amb films tan diversos com Lady Bird, Tres anuncios en las afueras, Get out, Dunkerque o El hilo invisible. És per això que avui us portem les triomfadores dels Oscars dels últims anys. Quina peli va guanyar l'Oscar a millor film l'any que vau néixer? - si el vostre any no apareix al playbuzz, a sota de la noti podreu trobar una llista ampliada-:Aquí teniu la llista completa amb tots els guanyadors dels Oscar a millor pel·lícula:1929: Wings1930: The Broadway Melody1930: All Quiet on the Western Front1931: Cimarron1932: Grand Hotel1934: Cavalcade1935: It Happened One Night1936: Mutiny on the Bounty1937: The Great Ziegfeld1938: The Life of Emile Zola1939: You Can't Take It With You1940: Gone with the Wind1941: Rebecca1942: How Green Was My Valley1943: Mrs. Miniver1944: Casablanca1945: Going My Way1946: The Lost Weekend1947: The Best Years of Our Lives1948: Gentleman's Agreement1949: Hamlet1950: All The King's Men1951: All About Eve1952: An American in Paris1953: The Greatest Show on Earth1954: From Here to Eternity1955: On the Waterfront1956: Marty1957: Around the World in 80 Days1958: The Bridge on the River Kwai1959: Gigi1960: Ben-Hur1961: The Apartment1962: West Side Story1963: Lawrence of Arabia1964: Tom Jones1965: My Fair Lady1966: The Sound of Music1967: A Man for All Seasons1968: In the Heat of the Night1969: Oliver1970: Midnight Cowboy1971: Patton1972: The French Connection1973: The Godfather1974: The Sting1975: The Godfather: Part II1976: One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest1977: Rocky1978: Annie Hall1979: The Deer Hunter1980: Kramer vs. Kramer1981: Ordinary People1982: Chariots of Fire1983: Gandhi1984: Terms of Endearment1985: Amadeus1986: Out of Africa1987: Platoon (Pelotón)1988: The Last Emperor1989: Rain Man1990: Driving Miss Daisy1991: Dances with Wolves1992: The Silence of the Lambs1993: Unforgiven1994: Schindler's List1995: Forrest Gump1996: Braveheart1997: The English Patient1998: Titanic1999: Shakespeare in Love2000: American Beauty2001: Gladiator2002: A Beautiful Mind2003: Chicago2004: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King2005: Million Dollar Baby2006: Crash2007: The Departed2008: No Country for Old Men2009: Slumdog Millionaire2010: The Hurt Locker2011: The King's Speech.2012: The Artist2013: Argo2014: 12 Years A Slave2015: Birdman2016: Spotlight2017: Moonlight