Quina peli va guanyar l'Oscar l'any que vas néixer?

Aquí teniu la llista completa amb tots els guanyadors dels Oscar a millor pel·lícula:
1929: Wings
1930: The Broadway Melody
1930: All Quiet on the Western Front
1931: Cimarron
1932: Grand Hotel
1934: Cavalcade
1935: It Happened One Night
1936: Mutiny on the Bounty
1937: The Great Ziegfeld
1938: The Life of Emile Zola
1939: You Can't Take It With You
1940: Gone with the Wind
1941: Rebecca
1942: How Green Was My Valley
1943: Mrs. Miniver
1944: Casablanca
1945: Going My Way
1946: The Lost Weekend
1947: The Best Years of Our Lives
1948: Gentleman's Agreement
1949: Hamlet
1950: All The King's Men
1951: All About Eve
1952: An American in Paris
1953: The Greatest Show on Earth
1954: From Here to Eternity
1955: On the Waterfront
1956: Marty
1957: Around the World in 80 Days
1958: The Bridge on the River Kwai
1959: Gigi
1960: Ben-Hur
1961: The Apartment
1962: West Side Story
1963: Lawrence of Arabia
1964: Tom Jones
1965: My Fair Lady
1966: The Sound of Music
1967: A Man for All Seasons
1968: In the Heat of the Night
1969: Oliver
1970: Midnight Cowboy
1971: Patton
1972: The French Connection
1973: The Godfather
1974: The Sting
1975: The Godfather: Part II
1976: One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
1977: Rocky
1978: Annie Hall
1979: The Deer Hunter
1980: Kramer vs. Kramer
1981: Ordinary People
1982: Chariots of Fire
1983: Gandhi
1984: Terms of Endearment
1985: Amadeus
1986: Out of Africa
1987: Platoon (Pelotón)
1988: The Last Emperor
1989: Rain Man
1990: Driving Miss Daisy
1991: Dances with Wolves
1992: The Silence of the Lambs
1993: Unforgiven
1994: Schindler's List
1995: Forrest Gump
1996: Braveheart
1997: The English Patient
1998: Titanic
1999: Shakespeare in Love
2000: American Beauty
2001: Gladiator
2002: A Beautiful Mind
2003: Chicago
2004: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
2005: Million Dollar Baby
2006: Crash
2007: The Departed
2008: No Country for Old Men
2009: Slumdog Millionaire
2010: The Hurt Locker
2011: The King's Speech.
2012: The Artist
2013: Argo
2014: 12 Years A Slave
2015: Birdman
2016: Spotlight
2017: Moonlight