Quines han estat les 7 fotos amb més «m'agrades» d'aquest 2017?

| 29/11/2017 a les 17:46h
Especial: A la xarxa
Foto: pinterest


Fa cinc anys tothom tenia Facebook. En aquell moment, l'any 2012, eren pocs els que començaven a descarregar-se un tal Instagram que es deia que era per gent que li agradava la fotografia. Fa gràcia recordar-ho ara que s'ha convertit en una autèntic fenomen i la xarxa social més popular del moment.

Ara, la majoria de famosos s'han adaptat i aprofitat el «boom» i s'han unit al món instagramer on tenen milions de seguidors, que s'acaben traduint en milions de m'agrades. I com que s'acosta final d'any toca fer recompte.

1. Beyoncé (@beyonce) 11.180.171 likes
 


2. Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) 11.028.560 likes

 
 

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on


3. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) 10.312.558 likes

 
 

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on


4. Beyoncé (@beyonce) 10.271.660 likes

 
 

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on


5. Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) 8.258.118 likes 

 
 

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

