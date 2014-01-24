Les fotografies d'Instagram que han marcat l'any 2014

| 17/12/2014 a les 11:24h
Arxivat a: Navegant per la xarxa, Instagram, 2014
Aquesta notícia es va publicar originalment el 17/12/2014 i, per tant, la informació que hi apareix fa referència a la data especificada.
Aquest mes Instagram va aconseguir 300 milions i per celebrar-ho l’aplicació de fotografies i la revista TIME fan un recull de les millors fotografies publicades en moments clau de 2014. 

La selecció d’imatges, compartida per alguns dels fotografies més populars de la xarxa social, ofereix una visió dels esdeveniments que han marcat l’any 2014. Els conflictes a Gaza, els disturbis de Ferguson, Afganistan o Sierra Leone són alguns dels escenaris que recull aquesta galeria. 

Els iranians estan celebrant Nouruz, l'any nou del calendari persa, a Diyarbakırla, la "capital no oficial" del Kurdistan turc. 
 
 

More from Newroz in Diyarbakir. #newroz #kurds #turkey #amed #diyarbakir #flags #somanyflags

A photo posted by Scout Tufankjian (@stufankjian) on


Sirians pregant a Damasc molt a prop de la porta de metall, on es conserva el cap de Huséin (nét de Mahoma).
 
 

Syrians pray at the metal gate where the head of Husayn (grandson of Muhammad) was displayed during Friday prayer at Omayad Mosque in #Damascus #Syria

Фото опубликовано Sergey Ponomarev (@sergeyponomarev)


Un grup de dones i dos nens que viatgen de Guatemala i Hondures són detinguts a Texas.
 

Embarcament en un autobús a l'aeroport de Mogadiscio, Somàlia. 
 
 

Boarding the bus, sent to greet us, on the tarmac at the airport in Mogadishu, Somalia

Una foto publicada por Daniel Berehulak (@danielberehulak) el


Impactant imatge de Mongòlia.
 
 

#AisholPan and her #GoldenEagle in action (#BayanUlgii , #Mongolia )

Una foto publicada por Khasar Sandag (@inomad) el


Una dona de 65 anys treballa el seu camp d'arròs a Oku-Izumo, Shimane, una de les prefectures amb plantes nuclears al Japó.
 
 

Japan’s Nuclear Power Plant Belt: A 65 year old woman Yumiko Aoki works at her rice field during a super hot day, in an extremely depopulating Oku-Izumo in Shimane, one of the nuke-plant prefectures in Japan. All of nuke power plant regions and nearby have faced the drastic depopulation, the shrinking of job market and the aging society. That was one of the biggest reasons nuke reactors were created in such areas, though after the 2011 Fukushima nuke power plant disaster, all reactors have been suspend for the operation. Yet, the Japanese government and many residents of the nuke power plant belt want to resume. #japan’s_nuclear_power_plant_belt #old_people #oku_izumo #depopulation #aging_society #shimane #japan #rural_area #countryside #handy_capped #iphonephotography #photodocumentary

A photo posted by Q. Sakamaki (@qsakamaki) on


Un grup de miners busca restes del Boeing 777 i restes humanes en un camp de gira-sols prop de Hràbove, Ucraïna.
 

Un metge de Tanzània controla la respiració d'un nadó utilitzant el seu telèfon mòbil.
 

Centenars de manifestants es reuneixen a Washington per honrar la mort de Michael Brown.
 

El plaer de volar. 
 
 

Feels nice to fly.#hipstamatic #mexicocity

Una foto publicada por Adriana Zehbrauskas (@adrianazehbrauskas) el


Una jove de Kíev honra la memòria dels morts en Maidan.
 

Dones soldats assegudes durant les celebracions de la fundació de l'Estat de Shan, Birmània.
 

Treballadors immigrants treballen en una plantació de pistatxo fora d'Alpaugh, Califòrnia.
 

Casament nòmada al nord-est de l'Iran. 
 
 

Home of the tent! Nomadic bride and groom at north-east of #iran

Una foto publicada por Ako Salemi (@f64s125) el


L'entrega de l'ajuda als supervivents del despreniment de terra a la província de Badakhshan, Pamir. 
 

Túnel d'escapada de la base de míssils nuclears Titan I, EUA. 
 
 

The Pasture of The Fourth Horseman There is a slight, upward grade from the escape hatch of the Titan I nuclear missile base. Each of the 18 sites scattered throughout the interior of the U.S. are, essentially, perfect copies of one another. There are academic differences —the location of the septic ponds or how the concrete domes were formed —but a single, common schematic laid over the deceptively innocuous landmarks on the surface will decode the mystery of what lies underneath. More than a quarter mile of tunnels like this connect the silos to their various support structures like the deep tunnels of an apocalyptic ant pile. At the end of this tunnel, there is an enormous fuel terminal that serviced the sixteen story nuclear missile held in a deep silo just next to it. Each missile site contained three ICBMs that could be fired in sequences separated by about fifteen minutes. It took 47 seconds to open the silo lid and roughly two minutes to raise the missile sixteen stories to the surface. Before the site was salvaged, the walkway would have been covered with steel and the racks on either side would have linked the launch control room to the missile itself with hundreds of miles of cables. Perhaps it goes without saying, but its recitation somehow underscores the purpose of these facilities: there was no protocol for reloading a launched missile silo. These items were one-time-use-only.

Una foto publicada por Matt Slaby (@mattslaby) el


La tomba d'Esther George, una infermera que va morir d’Ebola, al cementiri King Tom a Sierra Leone.
 

Una nena palestina camina per un carrer destruït durant el conflicte de 50 dies entre Israel i Hamàs en una localitat prop de Gaza.
 

Els punts i els números pintats a la plaça Kim ll Sung, Pyongyang, formen unes guies per organitzar les desfilades que s'hi celebren. 
 

Una imatge de l'EuroMaidan a Ucraïna. 
 

La cara de Hillary Clinton amb cara de sorpresa. 
 

Un vestit de protecció de l'Ebola casolà. L'home va portar a la seva mare malalta a la clínica on es tractaven els pacients amb Ebola a Libèria.
 
 

A homemade personal protection suit. This man brought his sick mother to the #Ebola clinic in #monrovia #liberia.

Una foto publicada por Ben C. Solomon (@bcsolomon) el


Un nen juga a futbol al seu apartament, amb una bandera d'Argentina darrere, durant el Mundial 2014 a Brasil.
 

A Indonèsia, Siti i el seu fill Yong visiten la tomba del seu primer fill, Haikal, que va morir per una malaltia sobtada.
 
 

Siti and her son Yong visits the grave of her first child, Haikal, who passed away due to a sudden illness. Siti was not aware that she was HIV positive and didn't take precaution to prevent passing on the virus to her baby. Siti has been undergoing Antiretroviral Therapy since then. As a result, Siti is healthy and although she is HIV positive, Yong is negative. At his last checkup Yong weighs 10.5kg and he will be celebrating his 1st birthday this month. I am continuing the 2nd chapter of my project documenting the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Tanah Papua, collaborating with the Clinton Foundation on a campaign to lower stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV/AIDS in the provinces. #againstallodds #papua #indonesia #HIV #AIDS #epidemic

A photo posted by Andri Tambunan (@andritambunan) on


Celebració budista a Birmània.
 
 

Goodbye Thingyan, catch ya next year! #myanmar #thingyan2014 #thingyan #asia #newyear

A photo posted by Lauren DeCicca (@deciccaphoto) on


Un nen i el seu avi en un barri de l'Equador.
 

Nens juguen en una escullera de pedres a Filipines.
 

Un casament a Haifa, Israel.
 

També us pot interessar

 

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Canal Digital
Els vídeos del restaurador acumulen milers de retuits | Twitter @philipmould

​VÍDEOS L'espectacular restauració d'un quadre de l'època jacobina

01/01/1970
Un artista publica el procés per recuperar una obra traient el vernís que tenia durant 200 anys
Ampolles de Coca-Cola, en una imatge d'arxiu

Alerta! Nova estafa a WhatsApp, amb la Coca-Cola com a esquer

01/01/1970
L'usuari és redirigit a un web extern

Les notícies d'última hora de NacióDigital, al teu Whatsapp

01/01/1970
NacióDigital posa en marxa un servei de notícies a la popular aplicació de missatgeria
Gerard Piqué, amb la celebració que havia estat habitual adreçada a Shakira | Europa Press

​Així desmenteix Piqué els rumors de la ruptura amb Shakira

01/01/1970
El jugador del Barça respon les especulacions que havien sorgit a les últimes setmanes en rotatius sud-americans
Un dels muntatges a la xarxa | Twitter

Els catalans «abduïts» de Maza triomfen a la xarxa

01/01/1970
Twitter s'omple de muntatges, després de les declaracions del fiscal general de l'Estat
Álvaro Ojeda, amb la impressora

VÍDEO Ojeda: «​Rufián, mira como suena mi impresora»

4 comentaris
01/01/1970
El polèmic periodista publica un vídeo barroer sobre el diputat republicà
Més notícies
NacióDigital
Carles Puigdemont, abans del discurs on va renunciar a convocar eleccions | Adrià Costa

Les paraules de Puigdemont als diputats de JxSí: «Jo no seré el president que porti morts al carrer»

15 comentaris
01/01/1970
Diverses fonts recorden que el president va justificar en una reunió a l'Auditori del Palau de la Generalitat que convocaria eleccions perquè tenia certeses que l'Estat provocaria violència | Segons va explicar, l'objectiu seria provocar incidents dels que culparia la CUP i Arran i, a partir d'això, intervenir amb l'exèrcit, si calia
El cinema ple per una de les sessions d'El Meu Primer Festival | El Meu Primer Festival

Deu anys d'El Meu Primer Festival: el gran tresor dels petits cinèfils

01/01/1970
Fins al 26 de novembre, el certamen presenta una programació de qualitat i diversa, amb la novetat d'una secció oficial de llargmetratges a concurs
Imatge d'una de les fosses obertes a Soleràs | ACN

El 155 atura el pla de fosses del Govern

01/01/1970
Troben més d'una trentena de cadàvers de soldats de la Guerra Civil a les Garrigues, en la darrera excavació que porta a terme la Generalitat

Valls, a «El Periódico»: «No hi pot haver una agenda independentista»

4 comentaris
01/01/1970
L'ex-primer ministre francès assegura que Europa ha vist que el procés sobiranista és "un carreró sense sortida" i critica la marxa a Brussel·les de Carles Puigdemont i els consellers
Més notícies