Les fotografies d'Instagram que han marcat l'any 2014

La selecció d’imatges, compartida per alguns dels fotografies més populars de la xarxa social, ofereix una visió dels esdeveniments que han marcat l’any 2014. Els conflictes a Gaza, els disturbis de Ferguson, Afganistan o Sierra Leone són alguns dels escenaris que recull aquesta galeria.
Els iranians estan celebrant Nouruz, l'any nou del calendari persa, a Diyarbakırla, la "capital no oficial" del Kurdistan turc.
Sirians pregant a Damasc molt a prop de la porta de metall, on es conserva el cap de Huséin (nét de Mahoma).
Un grup de dones i dos nens que viatgen de Guatemala i Hondures són detinguts a Texas.
Embarcament en un autobús a l'aeroport de Mogadiscio, Somàlia.
Impactant imatge de Mongòlia.
Una dona de 65 anys treballa el seu camp d'arròs a Oku-Izumo, Shimane, una de les prefectures amb plantes nuclears al Japó.
Un grup de miners busca restes del Boeing 777 i restes humanes en un camp de gira-sols prop de Hràbove, Ucraïna.
Un metge de Tanzània controla la respiració d'un nadó utilitzant el seu telèfon mòbil.
Centenars de manifestants es reuneixen a Washington per honrar la mort de Michael Brown.
El plaer de volar.
Una jove de Kíev honra la memòria dels morts en Maidan.
Dones soldats assegudes durant les celebracions de la fundació de l'Estat de Shan, Birmània.
Treballadors immigrants treballen en una plantació de pistatxo fora d'Alpaugh, Califòrnia.
Casament nòmada al nord-est de l'Iran.
L'entrega de l'ajuda als supervivents del despreniment de terra a la província de Badakhshan, Pamir.
Túnel d'escapada de la base de míssils nuclears Titan I, EUA.
La tomba d'Esther George, una infermera que va morir d’Ebola, al cementiri King Tom a Sierra Leone.
Una nena palestina camina per un carrer destruït durant el conflicte de 50 dies entre Israel i Hamàs en una localitat prop de Gaza.
Els punts i els números pintats a la plaça Kim ll Sung, Pyongyang, formen unes guies per organitzar les desfilades que s'hi celebren.
Una imatge de l'EuroMaidan a Ucraïna.
La cara de Hillary Clinton amb cara de sorpresa.
Un vestit de protecció de l'Ebola casolà. L'home va portar a la seva mare malalta a la clínica on es tractaven els pacients amb Ebola a Libèria.
Un nen juga a futbol al seu apartament, amb una bandera d'Argentina darrere, durant el Mundial 2014 a Brasil.
A Indonèsia, Siti i el seu fill Yong visiten la tomba del seu primer fill, Haikal, que va morir per una malaltia sobtada.
Celebració budista a Birmània.
Un nen i el seu avi en un barri de l'Equador.
Nens juguen en una escullera de pedres a Filipines.
Un casament a Haifa, Israel.