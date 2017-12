El greu problema de seguretat dels dispositius USB

Now we're told it's a reality. There's no need for custom hardware, which we've seen before – instead generic yet supported chips on USB sticks can be reprogrammed to infect a host PC with malware that then infects any other supported devices plugged into it, sparking a rather irritating infection.



"No effective defenses from USB attacks are known," claimed SR Labs.



"Malware scanners cannot access the firmware running on USB devices. USB firewalls that block certain device classes do not (yet) exist. And behavioral detection is difficult, since a BadUSB device’s behavior when it changes its persona looks as though a user has simply plugged in a new device."