Editorial

EDITORIAL From Catalonia, to free journalists around the world

«The future of democracy and the European project is also threatened in Barcelona and Catalonia as a whole. The ideals of freedom of expression in the media and the right of citizens to reliable information must be allowed to continue to exist»

30/09/2017 a les 17:07h
The citizens of Catalonia have been called to cast their ballot in a referendum on self-determination this coming October 1st, in order to decide their political future. This vote has been declared illegal by the Spanish state, which has tried to suppress it with all the means at its disposal. Those of us working in media loyal to the Catalan institutions have been harassed judicially and politically, and our most basic rights and freedoms abrogated, simply for allowing pro-referendum publicity to appear in our publications.

This has been condemned by the Catalan Ombudsman, who has brought the complaints of hundreds of media, represented by the associations to which they belong, to the attention of the institutions of the European Union. We journalists have demonstrated on the streets of Barcelona, and we have received support from many diverse sectors of Catalan society. UN human rights experts have warned the Spanish authorities about the violations of such rights that are taking place here, due to the attempts to impede democratic expression through the referendum.

As far as our own publication is concerned, several journalists were obliged to show identification at our Barcelona offices by officers of the paramilitary Civil Guard. In its 21 years of existence, NacióDigital has enjoyed a wide readership among the people of this country, reporting on sport, culture, popular festivals, social movements and current affairs in general. And as we wish to continue doing so in a normal fashion, we ask free journalists around the world to please be aware of what is happening in Catalonia. We are the heirs of a long journalistic tradition of freethinking which, in the terrible ups and downs of the 20th century, was always on the side of democracy and opposed to totalitarianism. And we are not about to stop now.

Today, the future of democracy and the European project is also threatened in Barcelona and Catalonia as a whole. The ideals of freedom of expression in the media and the right of citizens to reliable information must be allowed to continue to exist. No matter how much they are menaced and attacked. Our tools are the digital networks on the internet which have been decisive when mobilising millions of people over the last seven years. We are therefore appealing to the consciences of information professionals around the world in the hope that they will show us support during these difficult hours, which will be the prelude to the definitive freedom of a thousand year old nation.

Here at NacióDigital we wish to repeat yet again that we are on the side of the government of Catalonia, of its president Carles Puigdemont and the vice-president Oriol Junqueras, and of the parliamentary majority which wants to turn the wish of a majority of Catalans to decide their own future, into reality. And we ask the people of Catalonia to vote and to vote Yes, to achieve a free and sovereign Catalonia, that will be socially just, and a friend to all the peoples of the world.

 

CATALONIA IS NOT SPAIN, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!
Anònim, 30/09/2017 a les 18:10
+0
-0
Whereas we have rights!
Whereas the repression suffered by the Catalans since Wednesday, September 20, 2017 it’s has been carried out entirely by the prosecutor Jose Manuel Maza.

Whereas banning web pages, symbol of 21st-century democracies, it’s to act without laws.

Whereas when the Guardia Civil enters companies, as printers to confiscate millions of electoral votes without judicial order, they act without laws and it's an attack on the fundamental rights and against roots of democracy.

Whereas ordering the Guard Civil to enter the newspapers threatening them about what can be communicated and what can’t be done, it is a brutal attack on freedom of expression and the right of communication.

Whereas criminalizing the thinking of more than 740 mayors and forcing them to declare before the courts, by the legitimate right to be in agreement with international rights, such as the right to referendum, is a worthy act of totalitarian governments and dictators.

Whereas to arbitrarily arrest 14 people, technicians, politicians and professionals that make it possible to carry out a legitimate referendum according to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, is an act against Human Rights and must be punished legally by the Court of Strasbourg. (Article 9 UDHR: No one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest, detention or exile.)

Whereas to seal polling stations with the intention of prohibiting the right to vote freely, it is an arbitrary act that is outside the law and attacks the roots of international rights and the Charter of the United Nations, which protects all People, without distinction.

The Catalans we are totally in agreement with the paragraph 3 of the Preamble of Universal Declaration of Human Rights: “whereas it is essential, if man is not to be compelled to have recourse, as a last resort, to rebellion against tyranny and oppression, that human rights should be protected by the rule of law”

THE CATALANS we are protected by international laws and rights.
THE CATALANS we have the right to vote freely on October 1, 2017.
THE CATALANS we have the right to demand justice and that those responsible for this action outside the law appear before the Court of Justice of the European Union and that all the weight of the law falls on them.
THE CATALANS we will no accept NEVER MORE, be treated like a SPANISH COLONY!



Un moment de la manifestació «No tinc por» a Barcelona | Adrià Costa

Una crisi d'estat amb el rei «invisible»

Pep Martí | 8 comentaris
01/01/1970
La "desaparició" política del monarca espanyol és un fet estrany que ja li ha costat crítiques | La Zarzuela va decidir que el rei no fes cap pronunciament institucional davant l'1-O i la setmana vinent no té cap acte a l'agenda

MINUT a MINUT El compte enrere cap al referèndum, en directe

1 comentari
01/01/1970
Totes les notícies de NacióDigital relacionades amb l'1 d'octubre
 18:07 
 18:00 A l'escola Josep Maria Jujol de Gràcia, els Mossos fan controls rutinaris cada tres hores. La policia catalana, que ha estat rebuda amb crits d'"Els carrers seran sempre nostres", ha avisat que demà al matí arribarà una patrulla al col·legi ben d'hora. Hi ha desenes de persones, nombrosos mitjans estrangers i alguns observadors internacionals.
 17:59 VÍDEO Cinquanta ultres es manifesten al Bages a crits de «Fuera separatas» i «Viva la Guardia Civil».
 16:59 VÍDEO Així ha estat la campanya del referèndum a Sabadell: de la citació de l'alcalde a la tancada a les escoles.
 16:54 Celrà porta als tribunals un recurs per evitar que tanquin el col·legi electoral. L'alcalde Dani Cornellà, de la CUP, demana amb un contenciós administratiu que se suspengui l'ordre de lliurar les claus de l'equipament.
 16:35 VÍDEO Joves i grans canten el «Cara al Sol» a la concentració contra el referèndum a Madrid.
 16:19 La paella és la gran triomfadora del dinar de dissabte als col·legis electorals de Manresa, ho explica Pere Fontanals.
 16:12 Una crisi d'estat amb el rei «invisible»; per Pep Martí. La "desaparició" política del monarca espanyol és un fet estrany que ja li ha costat crítiques. La Zarzuela va decidir que el rei no fes cap pronunciament institucional davant l'1-O i la setmana vinent no té cap acte a l'agenda.
 15:58 Crida a ser als col·legis electorals a partir de les cinc del matí (en aquells casos on no s'hi passi la nit).
 15:41 

Les furgonetes de la Policia Nacional espanyola, al costat del creuer. Foto: Jose Manuel Gutiérrez


Desenes de furgonetes de la Policia Nacional espanyola continuen aparcades a tocar d'un dos creuers atracats al port de Barcelona.
 14:57 Les instruccions «oficials» per garantir poder votar l'1-O. La campanya Crida per la Democràcia d'Òmnium demana ser als col·legis electorals a les 5 del matí i quedar-s'hi tot el dia.
 14:43 Una delegació d'observadors internacionals visita Sabadell la vigília del referèndum. L'alcalde Maties Serracant els ha rebut a l'Ajuntament.
 14:38 Més de 500 persones es mobilitzen a Sant Celoni per garantir votar diumenge en els vuit col·legis electorals del municipi.
 14:35 El Govern creu que l'entrada al CTTI no afecta l'1-O però que impedirà tràmits quotidians. El conseller de la Presidència, Jordi Turull, assegura que es podrà fer el recompte de vots amb normalitat, mentre que la Moncloa admet que és precisament això el que es vol evitar.
 14:15 Exteriors informa a totes les cancelleries que l'1-O es podrà votar. El document enviat per la conselleria de Raïl Romeva denuncia que la resposta judicial i policial del govern espanyol "ha violat drets fonamentals".
 14:05 Més d'un centenar de cellers del país es mullen pel referèndum signant un manifest de suport.
 13:56 400 veïns de Vallvidrera s'han organitzat per impedir que tanquin el centre cívic, únic lloc de votació del barri. Passaran el dia i la nit amb un torneig de 24 hores de tenis taula.
 13:50 Desenes de persones es manifesten davant la catedral de Santiago de Compostela per fer costat al referèndum convocat per demà a Catalunya. S'hi han pogut veure estelades, banderes independentistes gallegues i domassos a favor del sí.
 13:39 PRIMÍCIA Un exmembre de la Sindicatura denuncia a Estrasburg la «ruptura completa de l'estat de dret»; ho explica Roger Tugas. Josep Costa presenta un recurs al Tribunal Europeu dels Drets Humans on critica que el TC va violar el seu dret a un judici just i li va imposar una sanció sense ni haver-li deixat dret a expressar-se.
 13:35 «Puigdemont, a la presó» i «Unitat nacional», càntics a les manifestacions ultres contra l'1-O. Unes 5.000 persones es concentren a Madrid en defensa de la unitat d'Espanya, amb presència d'exlegionaris i de banderes de la Falange.
 13:29 
 13:10 Ja són quatre els vehicles de la Guàrdia Civil a la seu del CTTI de la Generalitat a l'Hospitalet de Llobregat.
 13:07 Primera nit tranquil·la a les escoles de Terrassa. Cap cos policial hi ha fet acte de presència. El nombre de pares i mares ha crescut al llarg del matí i esperen que ho continuï fent fins aquesta nit.
 13:07 
Primera nit de bivac a l'escola de Sant Joan de les Abadesses (el Ripollès), que no tanca fins diumenge. Allà, s'hi està celebrant l'acte "A Sant Joan fem coses!", que s'emmarca en la iniciativa Escoles Obertes. A quarts d'una de la matinada s'han presentat els Mossos d'Esquadra, que han marxat després d'aixecar acta de l'activitat que s'hi feia.
 12:59 
 12:50 VÍDEO «Votarem» i «passi-ho bé»: la resposta a una concentració espanyolista al centre de Reus.
 12:34 Àngel Ros: «El referèndum és el fracàs de la política». L'alcalde de Lleida assegura que "urnes sense llei no són ni democràcia ni llibertat".
 12:34 Les entitats sobiranistes reclamen mobilitzar-se ja per «protegir les escoles» i deixar sense efecte el desplegament policial.
 12:31 Un centenar de treballadors de l'Ajuntament de Granollers signen un manifest de suport a l'1-O. El text destaca que "no es pot mirar cap a un altre cantó ni, menys encara, col·laborar amb els qui ens volen vençuts i humiliats".
 12:23 Ja hi ha tres cotxes i 14 agents de la Guàrdia Civil a la seu del CTTI de la Generalitat.
 12:20 
 12:08 L'ANC situa el milió de vots com un «èxit desbordant de participació» en ple setge policial contra el referèndum.
 12:01 Les entitats avisen l'Estat: «Qui utilitzi la força perdrà la batalla democràtica»; informa Oriol March. Jordi Sànchez i Jordi Cuixart, presidents de l'ANC i Òmnium Cultural, veuen "garantit" que el Govern obrirà els col·legis electorals.
 11:56 Els voluntaris passen una primera nit tranquil·la als col·legis electorals de Manresa; informa Pere Fontanals. Només a l'escola Serra i Hunter els mossos han hagut d'identificar uns adolescents que xiulaven i feien crits de "visca Espanya" de matinada.
 11:50 Quasi 300 persones de la comunitat universitària mundial donen suport al referèndum. Desenes de catedràtics, degans i professors emèrits signen la declaració en defensa del dret a decidir del poble català.
 11:46 
 11:26 Més escoles sense portes per evitar que siguin precintades: Juneda, Riudaura, Manresa...
 11:13 Treuen les portes de l'escola de Juneda (les Garrigues) per evitar que sigui precintada. També ha passat en centres del Bages i la Garrotxa.
 11:06 
 10:51 La Guàrdia Civil torna a entrar al CTTI de la Generalitat. L'institut armat vol fer efectiva l'ordre de TSJC per tancar 29 aplicacions que podrien facilitar el vot l'1-O.
 10:45 Una quinzena d'ultres assetgen de nit un institut de Gavà. Han provocat danys a les portes de l'edifici, on dormien diverses famílies per intentar garantir l'1-O.
 10:36 ÚLTIMA HORA Agents de la Guàrdia Civil entren al Centre de Telecomunicacions i Tecnologia de la informació. Ahir el TSJC va ordenar tancar 29 aplicacions que podrien facilitar el vot l'1-O.
 10:28 El comitè en defensa del referèndum de Ripoll organitza la “Gran festa per la democràcia”, a partir de les 18.00 a l’Escola Joan Maragall.
 10:10 Escoles plenes de dia i de nit per garantir l'1-O. Tot i la presència dels Mossos, col·legis de tot el país s'omplen d'activitats lúdiques per evitar que es precintin els centres de votació.
 10:07 Gerardo Pisarello, primer tinent d'alcalde de Barcelona, ha passat la nit al col·legi electoral del seu barri.
 
 10:01 Castellers de la Jove de Tarragona dormen al local per evitar que es precinti. La policia espanyola reté un ciutadà, identifica diverses persones que pretenien fer una encartellada i requisen el material.
 09:56 VÍDEO La policia espanyola es comença a desplegar des del port de Barcelona.
 09:15 L'alcalde Manlleu qualifica l'agressió d'anit de feixista i fa una crida a la calma i a seguir defensant els col.legis electorals, des de RAC1.
 09:10 També apareixen passos de vianants convertits en estelada a Sabadell.
 08:55 Mitjans estrangers, una batalla guanyada; l'anàlisi de Germà Capdevila. La posició inicial, freda i distant , ha canviat de forma clara quan el procés ha passat de la la independència al referèndum i la defensa del dret de vot.
EDITORIAL Des de Catalunya, a tots els periodistes lliures del món

1 comentari
01/01/1970
«El futur de la democràcia i del projecte europeu també es juguen a Barcelona i a tot Catalunya. Els ideals de la llibertat de premsa i del dret ciutadà a la informació han de prevaldre»
La Veu de Nació

L'èxit del referèndum

1

Ferran CasasSubdirector de NacióDigital

Opinió

Després del nacionalisme

3

Jordi Bianciotto

Opinió

Jornada de reflexió

Ruth Gumbau

Opinió

Raons recents pel sí

1

Josep Huguet

L'assemblea sobre l'1-O a l'escola Cal Maiol de Sants | Martí Albesa

​Una escola de Sants ho té tot pensat per si la precinten: «Hi ha pla B i pla C»

Jordi Bes
01/01/1970
Al col·legi Cal Maiol tenen alternatives perquè un tancament policial no eviti votar el diumenge i pensen quedar-se aquest dissabte a dormir | La directora, Nanda Botinas, se sent "alliberada" després que Ensenyament hagi assumit la responsabilitat d'obrir els centres
Romero de Tejada, a la dreta, amb l'expresident del TSJC Miguel Ángel Gimeno | ACN

Romero de Tejada, el braç executor contra l'1-O que no ho volia ser

Pep Martí | 4 comentaris
01/01/1970
El fiscal superior del TSJC es va resistir en un principi a actuar contra el Govern, però ha acabat claudicant a les exigències de l'Estat
Mariano Rajoy, en un acte de partit recent | Flickr PP

​Rajoy especula amb eleccions anticipades per treure rèdit de la repressió a l'1-O

Roger Pi de Cabanyes | 9 comentaris
01/01/1970
Una participació massiva i sense incidents al referèndum limitaria enormement les possibilitats de Rajoy no només de culminar amb èxit l'aventura, sinó també de mantenir el PP a La Moncloa
Romeva, Junqueras i Turull amb les urnes del referèndum | Govern

El Govern garanteix un pla B per votar encara que es tanquin col·legis i es retirin urnes

10 comentaris
01/01/1970
Junqueras no explicita que es farà una DUI al cap de 48 hores però afirma que caldrà respectar la voluntat popular i obrir diàleg amb tots els agents | Turull avança que personalitats amb "credibilitat professional, acadèmica i personal" acreditaran els resultats | 5.343.358 catalans estan cridats a votar en 2.315 col·legis i 7.235 persones implicades en la logística de diumenge