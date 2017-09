El sobiranisme crida a defensar la democràcia: «Avui, als col·legis, i diumenge, a les urnes»

Whereas the repression suffered by the Catalans since Wednesday, September 20, 2017 it’s has been carried out entirely by the prosecutor Jose Manuel Maza.Whereas banning web pages, symbol of 21st-century democracies, it’s to act without laws.Whereas when the Guardia Civil enters companies, as printers to confiscate millions of electoral votes without judicial order, they act without laws and it's an attack on the fundamental rights and against roots of democracy.Whereas ordering the Guard Civil to enter the newspapers threatening them about what can be communicated and what can’t be done, it is a brutal attack on freedom of expression and the right of communication.Whereas criminalizing the thinking of more than 740 mayors and forcing them to declare before the courts, by the legitimate right to be in agreement with international rights, such as the right to referendum, is a worthy act of totalitarian governments and dictators.Whereas to arbitrarily arrest 14 people, technicians, politicians and professionals that make it possible to carry out a legitimate referendum according to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, is an act against Human Rights and must be punished legally by the Court of Strasbourg. (Article 9 UDHR: No one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest, detention or exile.)Whereas to seal polling stations with the intention of prohibiting the right to vote freely, it is an arbitrary act that is outside the law and attacks the roots of international rights and the Charter of the United Nations, which protects all People, without distinction.The Catalans we are totally in agreement with the paragraph 3 of the Preamble of Universal Declaration of Human Rights: “whereas it is essential, if man is not to be compelled to have recourse, as a last resort, to rebellion against tyranny and oppression, that human rights should be protected by the rule of law”THE CATALANS we are protected by international laws and rights.THE CATALANS we have the right to vote freely on October 1, 2017.THE CATALANS we have the right to demand justice and that those responsible for this action outside the law appear before the Court of Justice of the European Union and that all the weight of the law falls on them.THE CATALANS we will no accept NEVER MORE, be treated like a SPANISH COLONY!