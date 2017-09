L'ONU hauria d'organitzar el referèndum català, proposa un dels seus experts

We Catalans have filled the streets for 6 years claiming our rights, we are millions of peaceful people. The Spanish state banned the statute of autonomy in 2010. Despite having been voted by 81% of the Catalan Parliament. And then continued humiliating us by breaching the agreements signed by them, which signified improvements for the Catalans as a whole. Now, in addition, they send against our peaceful people, thousands of policemen to repress our desire to vote in a democratic referendum. They put our politicians in jail, bring our mayors to court, close websites that speak of democracy, remove posters from our streets that speak of liberties, expropiate our ballot papers, use the Guardia Civil to threaten the press , seal our polling stations ...



The Catalan people are deeply peaceful and democratic. In the face of these attacks on fundamental rights for which all Europeans have fought for decades, we ask the citizens of the rest of the democratic nations of our esteemed Europe. Are you going to leave us alone in this situation?

We Catalans want to say to every one of 27 democratic countries that make up the European Union, from profound democratic spirit that unites us, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!



