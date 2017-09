Advocats i procuradors sobiranistes es manifestaran aquest dimecres al TSJC

Regardless how much you want to be independent, there is only one reality, that it will not be approved not accepted by EU, UN, and all democratic countries. The Constitution and the Law of the Land is what governs a country, Spain, and Catalonia is within this country. To tell citizens that they will be 100% independent is dishonest & utopia. Much worse is to have created the great divide within friends, family, citizens for a political agenda. Shameful at all levels.