La policia ha establert un cordó de seguretat i ha tallat els carrers propers. A hores d'ara, es desconeix si el vehicle porta algun artefacte.
El corresponsal de la CNN, Ryan Nobles, ha viscut l'escena en directe i ha publicat diversos tuits, que us reproduïm a sota.
MORE- The person driving the car is in custody and the vehicle is currently being checked, the sources said.— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) 19 de març de 2017
On the other sides of the White House--15th and F likely near where the driver attempted to get onto the White House grounds. pic.twitter.com/s1qb1KyHQe— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) 19 de març de 2017
NEW: from the viewfinder of @abdallahcnn. A robot inspects the trunk of the suspect's car. Still parked outside the White House. pic.twitter.com/WJsr1gejYQ— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) 19 de març de 2017
