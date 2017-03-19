estats units

​Detingut un home a la Casa Blanca que assegurava que portava una bomba al cotxe

La policia ha tallat els carrers del voltant

19/03/2017 a les 09:08h
Una persona ha estat detinguda als voltants de la Casa Blanca, a Washington, després de conduir el seu cotxe fins a un control i assegurar que portava una bomba a dins, segons ha informat la cadena CCN. La seguretat ha retingut l'home i ha registrat el cotxe. 

La policia ha establert un cordó de seguretat i ha tallat els carrers propers. A hores d'ara, es desconeix si el vehicle porta algun artefacte.

El corresponsal de la CNN, Ryan Nobles, ha viscut l'escena en directe i ha publicat diversos tuits, que us reproduïm a sota.
 

 

