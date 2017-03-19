MORE- The person driving the car is in custody and the vehicle is currently being checked, the sources said. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) 19 de març de 2017

On the other sides of the White House--15th and F likely near where the driver attempted to get onto the White House grounds. pic.twitter.com/s1qb1KyHQe — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) 19 de març de 2017

NEW: from the viewfinder of @abdallahcnn. A robot inspects the trunk of the suspect's car. Still parked outside the White House. pic.twitter.com/WJsr1gejYQ — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) 19 de març de 2017

Una persona ha estat detinguda als voltants de la Casa Blanca, a Washington, després de conduir el seu cotxe fins a un control i assegurar que portava una bomba a dins, segons ha informat la cadena CCN. La seguretat ha retingut l'home i ha registrat el cotxe.La policia ha establert un cordó de seguretat i ha tallat els carrers propers. A hores d'ara, es desconeix si el vehicle porta algun artefacte.El corresponsal de la CNN, Ryan Nobles, ha viscut l'escena en directe i ha publicat diversos tuits, que us reproduïm a sota.

