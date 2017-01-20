Yes we can.

Yes we did.

Thank you for being a part of the past eight years. pic.twitter.com/mjmr4RkxpV — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 20, 2017

It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

I won't stop; I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

As we look forward, I want our first steps to reflect what matters most to you. Share your thoughts with me at https://t.co/fGUxlpLVue. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

I'm still asking you to believe - not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

"Sí, podem. Sí, ho hem fet. Gràcies per ser part dels últims vuit anys". Aquest ha estat l'últim missatge que la Casa Blanca ha emès a Twitter amb Barack Obama com a president dels Estats Units. El missatge ha estat publicat a poc més d'una hora que Donald Trump sigui investit com a nou president nord-americà.El propi Obama també ha fet un seguit de tuits de comiat assegurant que ha estat un "honor" ser president i demanat als nord-americans que confiïn en la seva capacitat de "canvi". "Crec en el canvi perquè crec en vosaltres", ha piulat.

(Mostra el teu compromís amb el model de periodisme independent, honest i de país de NacióDigital, i fes-te membre de SócNació per una petita aportació mensual. Fes clic aquí per conèixer tots els avantatges i beneficis. Apunta’t a la comunitat de NacióDigital, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.)