El propi Obama també ha fet un seguit de tuits de comiat assegurant que ha estat un "honor" ser president i demanat als nord-americans que confiïn en la seva capacitat de "canvi". "Crec en el canvi perquè crec en vosaltres", ha piulat.
Yes we can.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 20, 2017
Yes we did.
Thank you for being a part of the past eight years. pic.twitter.com/mjmr4RkxpV
It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man.— President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017
I won't stop; I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love.— President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017
As we look forward, I want our first steps to reflect what matters most to you. Share your thoughts with me at https://t.co/fGUxlpLVue.— President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017
I'm still asking you to believe - not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you.— President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017
