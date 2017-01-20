45è president EUA

L'últim tuit de la Casa Blanca amb Obama de president: «Yes we can»

El president sortint s'acomiada del càrrec a Twitter demanant als nord-americans que confiïn en la seva capacitat de "canvi"

VÍDEO en DIRECTE Donald Trump, investit 45è president dels EUA

| 20/01/2017 a les 16:49h
Arxivat a: Internacional, Donald Trump, Casa Blanca, Estats Units, Barack Obama
Imatge que la Casa Blanca ha compartit en l'últim tuit amb Barack Obama com a president | @WhiteHouse
"Sí, podem. Sí, ho hem fet. Gràcies per ser part dels últims vuit anys". Aquest ha estat l'últim missatge que la Casa Blanca ha emès a Twitter amb Barack Obama com a president dels Estats Units. El missatge ha estat publicat a poc més d'una hora que Donald Trump sigui investit com a nou president nord-americà. El propi Obama també ha fet un seguit de tuits de comiat assegurant que ha estat un "honor" ser president i demanat als nord-americans que confiïn en la seva capacitat de "canvi". "Crec en el canvi perquè crec en vosaltres", ha piulat.

 

