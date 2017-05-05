Els brutals resultats que es poden aconseguir amb l'art del maquillatge

Mimi Choi crea autèntiques obres d'art amb tècnica i imaginació

| 12/08/2017 a les 18:20h
Arxivat a: Internet, il·lusió òptica, Mimi Choi, maquillatge
El maquillatge pot aconseguir resultats sorprenents si es combina art, tècnica i imaginació. Això és el que té Mimi Choi, una antiga professora d'escola que ho va deixar tot per dedicar-se a l'art del maquillatge i que de moment sembla que ho ha aconseguit, ja que compta amb més de 308.000 seguidors en Instagram.

L'artista juga amb les llums i les ombres i aconsegueix crear il·lusions òptiques que provoquen que et preguntis si el que fa és possible. No ho dubtis, és real.

El maquillatge no només s'utilitza per realçar la bellesa sinó que també és un element essencial per a la indústria del cinema, per exemple, sobretot el de ciència-ficció. L'equip de caracterització i maquillatge són fonamentals per poder crear uns personatges reals. Les obres de Choi, realment podrien aparèixer a qualsevol pel·lícula de cinema.
 
 

