Els brutals resultats que es poden aconseguir amb l'art del maquillatge

CHOPPED 🔪 This is #makeup • My only goal in life is to be better than myself yesterday. 🌟 Chopped face makeup #illusion using @kryolanofficial Aquacolors and @mehronmakeup Celebré Pro HD Foundation. • I know some of you have questioned why there's no brain in my head - I did not intend to paint this in a way that reflects true anatomy. I create surreal art and it doesn't need to make any sense. 😉

