Els brutals resultats que es poden aconseguir amb l'art del maquillatge

L'artista juga amb les llums i les ombres i aconsegueix crear il·lusions òptiques que provoquen que et preguntis si el que fa és possible. No ho dubtis, és real.
El maquillatge no només s'utilitza per realçar la bellesa sinó que també és un element essencial per a la indústria del cinema, per exemple, sobretot el de ciència-ficció. L'equip de caracterització i maquillatge són fonamentals per poder crear uns personatges reals. Les obres de Choi, realment podrien aparèixer a qualsevol pel·lícula de cinema.
CHOPPED 🔪 This is #makeup • My only goal in life is to be better than myself yesterday. 🌟 Chopped face makeup #illusion using @kryolanofficial Aquacolors and @mehronmakeup Celebré Pro HD Foundation. • I know some of you have questioned why there's no brain in my head - I did not intend to paint this in a way that reflects true anatomy. I create surreal art and it doesn't need to make any sense. 😉
This is makeup that has been digitally animated • My #snake illusion lip art done with makeup (see the still version below) X motion art by @pete.motion. 🐍⚡️💥 Digital artist @theglitch.og also did something very similar to my #makeup and I love it as well! 💚 #plotagraph ____________ Freehand SNAKE illusion lip art done using MAKE UP FOR EVER @makeupforeverofficial @makeupforeverca brow liners in 40 + 10, shading was done using MUFE Brow pencil in N50.