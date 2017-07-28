FOTO Els companys de viatge més estranys del metro

Midday on the @NYCTSubway. Guy walks onto a train with this. pic.twitter.com/Ca67la8Dvv — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) July 27, 2017

Sure, you're goth, but are you dejectedly riding the subway with your raven goth? pic.twitter.com/KDboTBUI2O — Max Sparber (@maxsparber) April 29, 2017

You get on the plane and sit next to someone with this as their emotional support animal, what do you do? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rYKgaIqdOY — Jehovah Thickness (@moeshamitchel) January 6, 2016

Nova York és una ciutat de contrastos i això es pot veure també al metro. Els usuaris habituals d'aquest transport s'han acostumat a viatjar amb gent estranya i amb els seus sorprenents companys de viatge. I és que si vas en metro per Nova York pots compartir tragecte amb un paó o amb un corb.Però no només el metro és escenari d'estranyes parelles. També en un avió, si et despistes, se't pot asseure al costat un gall d'indi.