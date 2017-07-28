FOTO Els companys de viatge més estranys del metro

Un paó, un gall d'indi, un corb... Són alguns dels estranys companys de viatge que porten els usuaris del metro de Nova York

28/07/2017
Arxivat a: Internet, fotografies, Nova York, metro
Nova York és una ciutat de contrastos i això es pot veure també al metro. Els usuaris habituals d'aquest transport s'han acostumat a viatjar amb gent estranya i amb els seus sorprenents companys de viatge. I és que si vas en metro per Nova York pots compartir tragecte amb un paó o amb un corb. 
  Però no només el metro és escenari d'estranyes parelles. També en un avió, si et despistes, se't pot asseure al costat un gall d'indi. 
 

