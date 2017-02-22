Un fotògraf l'ha enganxat i ho ha publicat al seu compte de Twitter: "Qui hagi dit a Pep Guardiola que aquest és un bon look no és un amic". Com era d'esperar, la xarxa social no se n'ha pogut estar i han començat a aparèixer altres imatges recomanant-li nous pentinats o, directament, fent-ne mofa de mala manera. Muntatges amb la foto a banda.
Whoever told Pep Guardiola that this is a good look is not a friend. Looks like a disgraced glam rocker pic.twitter.com/StLJmEUiP8— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) 28 de juny de 2017
I'd much rather he went with this: pic.twitter.com/Xcgcrc6eDw— Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) 28 de juny de 2017
Seth didn't think he'd ever meet his long lost brother..what happened next will amaze you... pic.twitter.com/frpoMbwh5u— Ciarán Allen (@CiaranAllen82) 28 de juny de 2017