Whoever told Pep Guardiola that this is a good look is not a friend. Looks like a disgraced glam rocker pic.twitter.com/StLJmEUiP8 — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) 28 de juny de 2017

I'd much rather he went with this: pic.twitter.com/Xcgcrc6eDw — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) 28 de juny de 2017

Seth didn't think he'd ever meet his long lost brother..what happened next will amaze you... pic.twitter.com/frpoMbwh5u — Ciarán Allen (@CiaranAllen82) 28 de juny de 2017

L'actual entrenador del Manchester City i ex del Barça, Pep Guardiola, es troba de vacances amb la família dies abans d'incorporar-se de nou a la disciplina del club anglès per començar a preparar la propera temporada. I ho ha fet amb un sonat canvi de look: dues patilles blanques que destaquen enmig del cap completament rapat.Un fotògraf l'ha enganxat i ho ha publicat al seu compte de Twitter: "Qui hagi dit a Pep Guardiola que aquest és un bon look no és un amic". Com era d'esperar, la xarxa social no se n'ha pogut estar i han començat a aparèixer altres imatges recomanant-li nous pentinats o, directament, fent-ne mofa de mala manera. Muntatges amb la foto a banda.