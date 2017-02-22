«Qui t'hagi dit que és un bon 'look' no és amic teu»: el canvi de pentinat de Guardiola no agrada

Una fotografia de l'entrenador del City amb patilles blanques amb el cap rapat ha provocat desenes de comentaris, muntatges i recomanacions

| 30/06/2017 a les 18:10h
Arxivat a: Internet, Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola, en roda de premsa quan era entrenador del Bayern de Munic
L'actual entrenador del Manchester City i ex del Barça, Pep Guardiola, es troba de vacances amb la família dies abans d'incorporar-se de nou a la disciplina del club anglès per començar a preparar la propera temporada. I ho ha fet amb un sonat canvi de look: dues patilles blanques que destaquen enmig del cap completament rapat. Un fotògraf l'ha enganxat i ho ha publicat al seu compte de Twitter: "Qui hagi dit a Pep Guardiola que aquest és un bon look no és un amic". Com era d'esperar, la xarxa social no se n'ha pogut estar i han començat a aparèixer altres imatges recomanant-li nous pentinats o, directament, fent-ne mofa de mala manera. Muntatges amb la foto a banda.

