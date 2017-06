Today we welcome participants to campus for The Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program. This year Gerard Piqué, C.J. McCollum, Jamie Heaslip, Katie Holmes, and Rashean Mathis share their perspectives with entertainment and sports executives from around the world! #HBSExecEd #LifeatHBS 📸: @kev.wolf

A post shared by HBS Executive Education (@hbsexeced) on May 31, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT